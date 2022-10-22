Tony Martin Lowe, 71, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born June 9, 1951, in Madisonville to the late Marvine Marks Lowe and Curtis Lowe. He retired as a coal miner from Peabody Coal Mines. He loved watching tv, treasure hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren. Tony was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jim Lowe, and sister, Patty Gipson.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Lisa Curneal Lowe of Madisonville; daughters, Andrea Tompkins and Tonna (Michael) Sullivan of Madisonville and Stacy (Steven) Eastman of Eustis, Florida; sister, Angela Clark of Manitou; grandchildren, Evan (Chelsea) McGregor, Ellie Eastman, Corey Keys, Hannah Eastman, Brianna Dukes, and Breezy Sullivan; great-grandsons, Jaxson McGregor and Briar Wesner; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Jimmy Sigler officiating. Burial to follow at Oliver Branch Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Steve Eastman, Evan McGregor, Jack Clendinen, Mike Sullivan, Corey Keys, and Scott Curneal.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
