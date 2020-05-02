David Duane Cotton, 74, of Dawson Springs, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Linda E. White Hospice House of Deaconess Hospital Midtown in Evansville, Indiana.
For most of Mr. Cotton’s working life, he was a long-haul and coal truck driver. He was an active member of the Day Spring Assembly of God.
Survivors include his wife, Jeri Brown Cotton; daughters Vicki Cotton and Valerie Maher; brothers Jackie Cotton, Barry Cotton and Joey Cotton; and sister Diann Gilmore.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, a private service will be held Saturday at Ilsley Cemetery in Ilsley, with the Rev. Kathy Redden officiating. The service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook at 2 p.m.
A drive-through visitation and book signing will be held in front of Beshear Funeral Home from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Please leave words of encouragement for the family on the beshear
funeralhome.com website by “lighting a candle” and leaving a message.
