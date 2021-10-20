Matthew Arnold Weber, 35, of Madisonville, KY passed away October 15, 2021 at his residence.
He was born February 8, 1986 in California to Ayub Kulkarni and Donna J. Hogan Kulkarni.
Matthew enjoyed playing computer games, music, and skateboarding. He was always on the computer.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Pamela Oldham of Madisonville; his sisters, Rose Mary Ribay of California and Brittany Ribay of New Mexico; his brothers, Anthony Ribay of Madisonville, Edward Ribay of Owensboro, KY, and David Cope of California.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday October 22, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Edward Elliot officiating. Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday in West Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Ribay, Edward Ribay, Robert (Cliff) Tapp, Gerome Smith, and Travis Miller.
Masks will be required due to COVID-19.
