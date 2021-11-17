Dr. Jim L. Childs, 71, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
He was born Feb. 21, 1950, in Camden, Tennessee, to the late Rowena Rollins Caplan and Michael Caplan. He was an author, gun enthusiast and loved motorcycle riding. Jim was a proud U.S. Army veteran and served during Vietnam. He was senior pastor and a member of Messengers of Life Church in Madisonville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Childs; his infant son, Jason Lee Childs; and his brothers, John and Jerry Childs.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Connie Childs of Madisonville; his daughter, Carrie (Curt) Childs Eison of Madisonville; his son, Jimmie (Dana) Childs of Hanson; stepdaughters Delisa (Evan) Porter of Lebanon, Melinda Atkinson of Campbellsville and Melodie (Rick) Richberg of Bambers, South Carolina; thirteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Messengers of Life Church, 3140 Grapevine Road, Madisonville, with Apostle Leon Walters officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard at the church. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at Messengers of Life Church.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The pallbearers are Marvin Hightower, Roy Ellis, Chris Page, Tim Rigdon, Brad Payne and Robert White.
