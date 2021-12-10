POOLE — Larry Glenn Melton, 79, went to be with the Lord from his home located near Poole in the early hours of the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, with his wife of 37 years, Faye Melton, at his side.
Larry will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love for his home and life in Webster County. His sense of humor was infectious. He would always try to find a way to make people laugh and would have a funny story or a one-liner to add to a conversation. We so loved that about him and will always remember how he could brighten our day.
He served his county as a member of Farm Service Agency County Committee, his community by working in Poole Harvest Daze, his church—Poole Missionary Baptist Church—as a deacon and trustee, and his country in the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorris and Rubye Melton; three sisters, Sue Tapp, Frieda Sandefur and Martha Lang; and one brother, Dorris Ray Melton.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one sister, Barbara Parish and her husband, Omar, of Madisonville; one brother, Jerry Melton and his wife, Barbara, of Tilden; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Poole Missionary Baptist Church, 9295 Highway 41-A in Poole. The Rev. David Mabrey and the Rev. Jeremiah Jeffers will officiate. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
The family requests that flowers not be sent as they only fade away, but please make a contribution to a favorite charity in his memory so that others will be helped.
Serving as pallbearers will be church members Eddie Melton, Mike Book, David Tapp and Robert Lax and nephews Joe Melton and Keith Slaughter.
The funeral service will be livestreamed on Poole Missionary Baptist Church’s Facebook page.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
