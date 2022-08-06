DAWSON SPRINGS — JoAnn McKnight, 83, of Dawson Springs passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Madisonville. Ms. McKnight was born in Princeton November 19, 1938, to the late Noel and Carmon Purdy Creekmur. She was the valedictorian of the Dawson Springs High School class of 1956 and was a member of First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs. Ms. McKnight was a beloved mother and homemaker and worked with the federal government in the acquisition of properties for Barkley Lake and Land Between the Lakes. She also was the bookkeeper for Purdy Brothers Grocery Store. Her passionate hobby was Nascar and in particular the Nascar driver Jeff Burton. She wrote on the Jeff Burton online forums and was affectionately called “Joski” by Burton and his sponsors.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a first cousin, Mickey Young.
Ms. McKnight is survived by her daughter, Kerry (Nicky) Hayes of Dawson Springs; her son, Todd McKnight of Dawson Springs; her first cousin, Suzanne Purdy Baker of Nashville, Tennessee; and her beloved pets, Jax and Buster.
The funeral service for Ms. JoAnn McKnight will be 3 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Rev. Tim Morgan officiating the service. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers include Brandon Hayes, Sam Haulk, Barry Russell, Buddy Castle, James Morris, and Rick Harrell. Honorary pallbearers include Jeff Burton, Roger Blair, and Nicky Hayes.
Ms. McKnight’s service will be streamed live on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
