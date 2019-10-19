Larry "Crazy Larry" Glenn Townsell Sr., 79, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born Jan. 13, 1940, in Moss Hill to the late Annie Irene and Thomas Townsell. Larry retired as a coal miner with Charolais Coal Company. He was a member of Praise Temple Apostolic Church, where he enjoyed driving the church bus. He enjoyed racing, cooking and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry Glenn Townsell Jr.; and his brother, James Townsell.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mary Ferrere Townsell; daughters Lisa (Chuck) Mitchell of Dawson Springs, Wendy Townsell of Madisonville, Lori (Timmy) Vannoy of Earlington and Amy (Dwight) Rideout of Nortonville; sons Glen (Michelle) Townsell of Marseilles, Illinois, and William (Amy) Townsell of Earlington; sisters Sandra (Bobby) Crick and Annetta Crick, both of Mortons Gap; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Praise Temple Apostolic Church with Pastor Phillip Cook officiating and Pastor Monty Fuller assisting. Burial to follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the funeral hour at the church.
The pallbearers are Glenn Townsell, Willie Townsell, Josh Vannoy, Jericho Vannoy, Asher French, Nathaniel Townsell and Will Townsell.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.