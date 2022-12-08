James Alan Combs, 51, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was born March 8, 1971, to James W. Combs and the late Virginia Thomas Stearman. He was a member of New Abundant Life Fellowship in Nortonville and was a veteran of the United States Army where he served in Desert Storm. Alan was employed by Carhartt where he worked in maintenance, and he also had a small landscaping business. He enjoyed making knives, playing guitar, and singing, and he was artistic with a talent for painting. Alan loved his family and friends, and was always willing to help someone in need.
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Nick Combs.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Starr Baucum-Combs; children, Skylar Tommervik, Cassandra DeFord, and Devyn Sharp; grandchildren, Daniel and Gracie DeFord; father, James (Cheryl) Combs; stepfather, Larry Stearman; brother, Clint Combs; stepsiblings, Jeff (Kim) Stearman and Kim Adkins; and mother-in-law, Kathy Pleasant.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at New Abundant Life Fellowship, with Bro. Brad Payne officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Hope 2 All Food Bank, P.O. Box 600, Nortonville, KY 42442.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.