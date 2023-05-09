Richard Melvin Grogan of Madisonville, formally of Hopkinsville, KY. passed away May 6, 2023. He was 85 years old.
Mr. Grogan was born October 20, 1937 in Hazel, Ky., the son of the late Melvin and Estelle Albritton Grogan. He was a long-time member of Southside Church of Christ in Hopkinsville, Ky. where he served as a deacon, foster parent, and Sunday School teacher. He was a little league coach, a Rotarian, and a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
He was a graduate of Murray State University and was employed at Phelps Dodge Magnet Wire for thirty-three years where he retired as Quality Control Manager. He is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Isaac Grogan.
He is survived by his wife, Bettye Grogan of Madisonville, KY, a son, Rodney (Kim) Grogan, Madison, MS., step-daughter Barbara (Steve) Stoltz, Madisonville, step-son Bruce (Rhonda) Coleson, Little Rock, AR., grandchildren, Taylor (Bradley) Peoples, Graham Grogan, and Parker Grogan, Madison, Ms., Kelley (GR) Chandler, Laura (John) Parsons, and Maggie (Rusty) Stallins of Madisonville, and Will Coleson, Nashville, Tn., 6 great-grandchildren, a sister, Faye Fortenberry of Murray, Ky., and foster children Denny Richard and Janet Renfro of Princeton, Ind.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Thursday May 11, 2023 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville, KY., with Sean Neistrath officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the service time on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pennyrile Church of Christ Church Camp Scholarship fund.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
