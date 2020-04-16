Donald Johnson Sr., 69, went home to be with the Lord April, 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Cornelious ‘Neal’ Johnson and Sadie Mae Johnson. He was a graduate of North Hopkins High School and continued his education at Western Kentucky University. Donald worked for Peabody Energy and retired from General Electric after many years of service. He was also the owner of Johnson Surveys.
Donald loved the Lord and enjoyed attending several churches within Hopkins county. Donald was someone who never met a stranger. He took delight in antique cars and spending his time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his children, Dawn Latrise Johnson and Cornelious Donald (DJ) Johnson Jr.
He leaves to cherish fond memories with his son, Cornelious Aaron Johnson; grandchildren Me’Chele Wagner, Marquisha Fisher, Camron Johnson, Deasia Johnson, Dejaya Johnson and Damyron Johnson Haynes; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Private graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Westside Oddfellows Cemetery.
Mason & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
