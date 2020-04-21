Covington Ray Brown, 85, of Earlington, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home.
He was born April 24, 1934, in Carbondale, Kentucky.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his mother and father, Gertrude and Will Brown; stepfather Claude Franklin; four brothers, Howard Brown, Morris Brown, Curtis Brown and Garland Brown; and two sisters, Evelyn Wilson and twin sister Faye Gary.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha Gamblin Brown of Earlington, who he married Dec. 18, 1955; two sons, Bill Brown and his wife, Patsy, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Tim Brown and his wife, Lisa, of Suthards, Kentucky; two sisters-in-law, Patsy Brown of Carbondale and Nancy Brown of Carbondale; three granddaughters, Audrey Brown and her fiance, Tanner Crowe, Madison Brown and Darby Brown.
Mr. Brown retired from Island Creek Coal Co. Providence 1 Mines and retired from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
He was ordained as a deacon of Suthards Baptist Church on March 11, 1962. He was a deacon and member of Earlington First Baptist Church. Mr. Brown was a member and past Master of Earlington Masonic Lodge, a member of the Earlington Civic Club and a Kentucky Colonel.
Funeral services will be officiated by Bro. Matthew Williams and will be private.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Brown’s nephews: Mark Brown, David Brown, Troy Brown, Kevin Martin, Randy Martin and Mike Carlisle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Earlington First Baptist Church Building Fund.
