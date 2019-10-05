Rebecca Ruth Camplin Carter, 74, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her home.
She was born Jan. 11, 1945, in St. Charles to the late Nona and Archie Camplin. Rebecca enjoyed quilting, cooking and loved reading her Bible. She was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dickie" Carter; and her brothers, Bobby Camplin, Donnie Camplin and Ray Camplin.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela Anderson and Camela Goodman, both of Madisonville; son William (Michelle) Miller Jr. of Madisonville; brother Archie Camplin of St. Charles; sisters Beatrice Camplin of Texas and Marsha Brandon of Madisonville; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Bro. Bill Crabtree officiating. Burial to follow at Oakley Home Cemetery in Manitou.
The visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Derek Noel, Osmond Greer, Tyler Henley, Dustin Carter, Dustin Miller and Dillon Miller.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
