James Michael Adkins, 69, of Madisonville, KY passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN on May 11, 2021.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, James Adkins, and his mother, Dora Adkins.
He is survived by two sons, Alex Adkins and Taylor Adkins; his two sisters, Barbara (Wayne) Ashby and Beverly (James) Browning; several nieces and nephews, and his dog, Sasha.
Mike retired from IAC. He enjoyed traveling, he loved animals, and was the biggest fan of movies. Mike was smart, witty, and had a good sense of humor.
A celebration of life will be held at Mahr Park at 1:30 P.M. on Sunday, May 16, 2021 for anyone who would like to attend.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
