Shannon F. Lock, 45, of Mortons Gap, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She had worked as a caregiver for the elderly.
Survivors include husband Kenneth Lock; children Hannah Lock, Brandon Lock and Dylan Lock; sister Nona Lynch; and brother Michael Vanzo.
There will be no services.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
