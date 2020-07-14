Shannon F. Lock, 45, of Mortons Gap, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.

She had worked as a caregiver for the elderly.

Survivors include husband Kenneth Lock; children Hannah Lock, Brandon Lock and Dylan Lock; sister Nona Lynch; and brother Michael Vanzo.

There will be no services.

Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.