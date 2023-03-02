Mary Alice Phillips, 81, of Madisonville, formerly of Cynthiana, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Born in Cynthiana Apr. 29, 1941, to the late William and Ruby Hanna Mullen, she was a homemaker and a lifelong Baptist.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby E. Phillips, and her son, Mark E. Phillips.
She is survived by a son, Billy Wayne (Betty) Phillips; two daughters, Betty Hutchison and Sandra Phillips; a brother, Billy Joe (Connie) Mullen; and a grandson, Casey Hutchison.
The funeral service was held at noon Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Ware Funeral Home, by Bro. Mike Hayes. Burial will be in Jacksonville Cemetery. Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 324 Waller Ave., Lexington, KY 40504.
Pallbearers were Johnny Phillips, David Wayne Mullen, Harold Phillips, Austin Mullen, Joseph Perkins, Kenneth Perkins, and Christopher Hay.
