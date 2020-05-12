Isaiah Charles Davis, 21, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Madisonville, on June 27, 1998, to Jason C. Davis of Madisonville, and Amy Davis of Hanson.
Isaiah loved Jesus. He loved people and had a compassionate spirit and giving heart. He saw the good in people. He was an honorary member of the Scratch and Dent Club and he loved to fish. Isaiah had a contagious smile. He had worked as a pipe fitter at J.E. Schekel and was a member of Local Union #136 in Evansville, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jessie Davis; aunt, Crispin Keethers; great-grandfather, James Porter Hulsey; and great-grandparents, Catherine and Denver Davis.
Isaiah is survived by his grandparents, “Mamaw and Papaw” Jeriana and Lindel Miller of Madisonville, Jake and Jamie Davis of Knoxville, Tennessee, and “Grumps and Gran” Ronnie and Shirley Davis of Hanson; his mother and stepfather, Amy Davis and her husband, Andy Couch of Hanson; his father and stepmother, Jason Davis and his wife, Michelle Davis of Madisonville; his best friend and brother, Isaac Davis; his spirited sister, Marigoldwyn Grace Davis; his brother, Connor Davis; his sister, Stephanie Smith; his brothers, Sam, Ben, John, and Luke Couch; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at the Davis Family Cemetery in Hanson.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
