Margaret Pike, 96, Dodson Lane, Madisonville, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville, of natural causes.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Lamb Funeral Home with Eric Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Thursday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home.
A native of Christian County, she was born Oct. 4, 1923, the daughter of the late Andrew Claxton and the late Maggie Roberts Claxton.
She was a homemaker and a member of Hopkinsville Church of Christ. She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary and a member of the Eagles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Pike; her son, William Gary Pike; her daughters, Brenda Pike and Linda Pike; her brother, James Claxton; and her stepmother, Marie Boyd Claxton.
Survivors include her sons, Boitnott B. (Jacque) Gentry, Knoxville, Tennessee, Ronald W. (Linda) Gentry, Dawson Springs; her daughter, Mary Ann (Leonard) Willis, Hopkinsville; her sister, Shelby (Joe) Claxton Taylor, Madisonville; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.