SLAUGHTERS — Charles “Trenton” Miller, 20, of Slaughters, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022.
He was born August 16, 2001, to Vanessa Tapp Miller and Robert Miller. He was a coal miner at Riverview Alliance Coal and formerly worked at Ronald Johnson & Associates. Trenton graduated in 2019 from Webster County High School where he played football and was on the archery team. He loved working out at Workout Anytime, working on cars, and racing.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Vanessa (John) Miller of Slaughters; father and stepmother, Robert (Angie) Miller of Sacramento; sisters, Brooke Miller of Earlington and Katie Miller of Slaughters; grandfathers, Greg (Cheryl) Lykins of Hanson and David Miller of Columbus, Indiana; great-grandparents, Chuck and Mari Lovan of Madisonville; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and soon-to-be special niece, Letty.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Chaplain Tina Tapp officiating. Burial to follow at Oakley Home Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Kert Reed, Dalton Lykins, Dylan Fox, Logan Mooney, Jimmy Blue, Thomas Knight, Slayton Rich, and Jake Schuette. Honorary pallbearers are Trevor Foster, Chris Bolden, Derrik Tapp, Brandon Reed, Justin Reed, Daniel Hammack, Josh Hammack, Ben Stark, and Kyle Smith.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
