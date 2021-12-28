Phillip Wayne Lyles Sr., affectionately known as “Pete” was born December 11, 1946, in Hopkinsville, to the late George Lyles, Jr. and Edith Whitsell Lyles.
He accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Word of Faith Christian Center. Phillip was a graduate of Rosenwald High School and afterward he enlisted into the U.S. Airforce. After service he returned to Madisonville where he was employed by Peabody and various other Coal companies. He left the coal mining industry and went to work for General Electric where he retired from. Phillip was a caregiver who loved helping and blessing others and was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tonya Lyles; brothers, William Edward Lyles, Robert Lyles, Sr., and Owen Thomas Garret; sisters, Barbara Gaitors and Vivian Young.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 53 years, Carol Dickerson Lyles; children, Tamara Pickens, Towanna Lyles, Precious Shepard, and Phillip Lyles, Jr.; grandchildren, Shekinah White, Javan Lyles, Shemya White, Travis Hobbs Jr., Princess Orr, Christian Orr, Autumn Sheperd, Autumn Pickens, and Mark Segrest II; great-grandchildren, Bryson, White, Aden Orr, Mark Segrest III, and Aleena Segrest; brother, Sam (Helen) Combs and a host of other family and friends.
Services will be on Thursday December 30th 1 p.m. at Word of Faith Christian Center in Madisonville. Visitation will be from noon until service time. A mask is required for both services.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
