Margie Crick Perkins, 95, of Barnsley, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born in West Virginia on Aug. 8, 1924, to the late Earl R. and Maebell Crick. Mrs. Perkins was a member of Earlington First Baptist Church, TOPS, was the head of the Quilting Bee at the Madisonville Senior Citizens Center for years and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Perkins; and her daughter, Betty Jean Heil.
Mrs. Perkins is survived by her five children, Ethel Pendley of Barnsley, Shelby Perkins and his wife, Wanda, of Barnsley, Shirley Carroll of Florida, Jeffrey Perkins of Barnsley and Sandra Lovell and her husband, Mark, of Dawson Springs; one sister, Bennie Rene Roberts of Mortons Gap; one brother, Ray Crick of Breman; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with the Rev. Paul Moore officiating and burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be JR Pendley, James Pendley, Jonathan Carroll, Mark Minton, Mark Dembkowski, Mark Lovell and Tristan Crick.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
