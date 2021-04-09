Shelby Morgan, 63, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at UK HealthCare. She was born Oct. 3, 1957, in Madisonville to the late Shelby Brown and George Vincent. Shelby was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed family, her grandchildren and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepson, Josef Morgan; and brother Douglas Vincent.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Troy Morgan of Nebo; daughter Shannon (Ricardo) De La Cruz of Nortonville; son Jesse (Kayla) Ayers of Nebo; stepson Joshua Morgan of Nashville, Tennessee; stepdaughter Randi Brown of Nebo; brothers Randall (Sandra) Vincent of Washington, Indiana, and Glenn (Mary) Vincent of Slaughters; sisters Rebecca Camplin Vincent of Grand Rivers and Lynn Vincent of Calhoun; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Billy Parrish officiating. Burial to follow at Nebo Cemetery in Nebo. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Randall Vincent, Tracy Morgan, Glenn Vincent, Ricardo De La Cruz, Taylor Jackson and Jonathon Vincent.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
