Terry Leon Hall, 60, of Madisonville, passed away at 1:44 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Born December 22, 1961, a native of Madisonville, he was the son of Richard Mackey and the late Bertha Beatrice Hall. He was a member of Eastview Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville, a retired U.S. Navy veteran where he served for over 20 years and served in U.S. Operation Desert Storm, had worked for the City of Madisonville as a utilities professional, and was a graduate of MNHHS where he played football.
He also was preceded in death by his step-father, Percy Hunter II; brother, Jeffrey Hall; and sister, Angela Smith.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his father, Richard Mackey of Evansville, Indiana; sons, Demerrius La-Shawn Whitsell of Nashville, Tennessee, Derrick De-Wan Whitsell of Madisonville, and Terry Leon Hall Jr. and Katrel Latron Williams both of Stockton, California; a step-son, DeShaun Latrel Wilson of Stockton, California; brothers, Chester (June) Slaten of Cincinnati, Ohio and Ronnie Hall and Percy Hunter III both of Madisonville; sisters, Carolyn White and Sharon (Ricky) Herndon both of Madisonville, Mary McCody of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Teresa Hall of Evansville, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; aunts and uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
His life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at Eastview Missionary Baptist Church. The Reverend Robert L. Cottoner will be the eulogist. Burial will be in Elliott Memorial Gardens in Madisonville with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation and wake services will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his professional services and arrangements.
Share condolences with the family at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
