Paul R. Marks, 81, of Madisonville passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born May 9, 1941, in Madisonville to the late Ethel Allen Marks and Henry Marks. Paul was a United States Army Veteran and was formerly employed at Dr. Pepper Bottling Company as a route supervisor. He enjoyed reading, cooking, and loved listening to the Gaithers music. He was a member of Pritchett’s Chapel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Carmon Marks, and his great-granddaughter, Raylee Marks.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Sue Ipock Marks; sons, Chris (Lori) Marks of Madisonville and Michael (Amy) Marks of Central City; grandchildren, Triston, Brandon, Dallas, Ashley, Hannah and Mylan Marks; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with his sons, Pastor Chris Marks and Pastor Michael Marks, officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at harrisfuneralinc.com.
