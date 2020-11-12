Joe Carl “J.C.” Clark, 90, of Hanson, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was born Nov. 22, 1929, to the late Charlie Joe Clark and Ona Dabbs Clark. He was a lifelong member and deacon of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother; two sisters; and one grandson, Charlie Joe Clark.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Bettye Scott Clark; sons Anthony (Donna) Clark of Hanson and Dale (Perry) Clark of Slaughters; grandchildren Brandon (Jennifer) Clark of Slaughters, Ryan (Michelle) Clark of Madisonville, Tiffany (Jeremy) Burton of Hanson and Carlie Clark of Providence; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Rebecca Clark, Betty Clark and Dean Agent, all of Madisonville, and Georgia Howard of Ashbyburg; and his brother, James (Helga) Clark of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Grace Baptist Church, 735 Lenin Road, Madisonville with Bro. Lawrence Richardson and Bro. Bob Gish officiating. Burial will follow in Onton Cemetery in Slaughters. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the church.
Pallbearers are Anthony Clark, Dale Clark, Brandon Clark, Ryan Clark, Hayden Clark, Jeremy Burton and Skyler Burton. Honorary pallbearers are Colton Clark and Carsen Ware.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
