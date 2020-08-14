Catherine Ann Landers, 74, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Born Oct. 30, 1945, in Whittier, California, she was the daughter of the late Paul Truth and Beatrice Louise (Frye) Harlow. She worked for many years for her family’s business, Landers Horizontal Drill in Madisonville. In her free time, she enjoyed viewing artwork and painting. She was a member of Living Waters Church of God in Madisonville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a maternal grandmother, Grace Frye.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Carl Landers; a daughter, Rebekah (Brad) Vincent; a son, Paul (Wanchun) Landers, all of Madisonville; eight grandchildren, Demetrius (Danielle) Gray, Tierra Gray, Catherine “Katie” Vincent, Cordelia Vincent, Carlow Vincent, Sabreena Landers, Nichols Landers and Benjamin Landers; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Henry “Hank” (Mary Ann) Harlow of Arizona and Paul Stephen (Teri) Harlow of Long Beach, California.
A memorial service will be held at Living Waters Church of God (95 Dulin St.) in Madisonville at 2 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor David Jackson officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc. (138 Main Street in Cadiz).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Salvation Army of Madisonville (805 McCoy Ave., Madisonville, KY 42431).
