Mary L. Brothers, 82, of Dawson Springs, died on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was a homemaker and caretaker and was a member of Landmark Apostolic Church.
Survivors include her son, Tony Brothers; three step-daughters, Linda, Earlene and Gloria Rhodes.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Piney Grove Cemetery, Caldwell County. Visitation: From 12 Wednesday at the funeral home.
