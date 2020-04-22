Jarron Arden Gentry, 30, of Providence, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara A. Riden Gentry; son Jaxon Gentry; sisters Tab (Jerry) Alsbrooks, Jessica Gentry Hack, Ali Gentry and Brooklynn Gentry; and brothers Tyler Gentry and Corey Gentry.
Due to the mandates from COVID-19, the services and burial will be private. Online condolences and more can be made at www.joneskirby.com.
