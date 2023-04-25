Richard Anthony “Tony” Salmon, aged 66, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville, KY. He was born on February 28, 1957, in Kansas to the late David Salmon. Richard was preceded in death by his beloved brother, John Mark Salmon.
Tony was a nature enthusiast who loved spending time outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping, and snake hunting. He also had a passion for music, particularly for the legendary artist Elton John. Tony was known for his love of CB and Hamm radios, which his CB call name was X-Ray and his Hamm radio call name was K4ton. He had a special talent for playing the piano, which he taught himself. He also loved UK basketball.
Tony is survived by his loving mother, Rebecca Cunningham Salmon; one daughter, Allison (Tim) Moore of Madisonville; his girlfriend of over 20 years, Stephanie Beshears; two bonus daughters, Lynn and Tiffany; two bonus sons, William and Gabe; one sister, Nancy (Richard) Hook of Virginia; one grandson, Brady; nine bonus grandchildren; and his dog, Rosie.
Funeral services for Tony Salmon will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Barnett Strother Funeral Home with Michael Knight officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Tony will be remembered for his love of nature, music, and his kind and caring nature. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. May his soul rest in peace.
