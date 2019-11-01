Thomas C. White Jr., 83 of Madisonville, KY passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born August 16, 1936 in Clay, KY to the late Thomas C. White and Lois Cook White. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mattingly White.
Thomas worked as a pharmacist, graduating from the University of Kentucky Pharmacy School. He liked golfing, watching UK games, and loved being with his grandkids.
He is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Bill) Harlow of Zionsville, IN and Susan (Russell) Brown of Bowling Green, KY; one sister, Mary Johnson of Oregon; and three grandchildren, Luke and Scotty Brown and Lindsey Harlow.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.