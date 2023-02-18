WHITE PLAINS — Barrie Sue Jarvis, 68, of White Plains, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was born Aug. 31, 1954, to the late Thomas and Katie (Davis) Clark of Barnsley. She enjoyed time with her family and she had fun picking and playing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ted Clark, Wayne Clark, and Jimmy Clark, and sister, Leona Burke.
Barrie Sue is survived by her son, Tony Clark; sisters, Linda Clark and Barbara Payne; brother, Henry Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, with Bro. Brad Payne officiating. Burial to follow in New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
