Walter E. “Buddy” South, Sr. 62 of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born August 20, 1958 in Clarksville, TN to the late Walter South and Dorothy Choate South.
Walter was a member of the Christian Assembly in Madisonville. He was a retired EMT and Firefighter from the City of Madisonville for over 20 years. He also worked for the Housing Authority helping people find houses. He was a Sunday School teacher, loved the Breaking Bread ministry and loved baseball.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Kaye South; one daughter, Carla Kaye (Skyler) Ipock of Nebo, KY; one son, Walter Eugene South, Jr. of Hopkinsville, KY; and two sisters, Della Wise of Clarksville, TN and Ruth Ann South both of Nashville, TN; three grandchildren, Alex South of Nashville, Rhett Ipock and Alie Ipock of Nebo; and two nieces, Kelly Teague and Whitney Wise.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday at Christian Assembly with Bro. Roy Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery with graveside honors performed by the Madisonville Fire Department.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 10:00 A.M. until service time Friday, all at Christian Assembly.
Memorial contributions may be made in the form of Gideon Bibles.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.