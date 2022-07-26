Betty Jean McGar, 74, of Madisonville, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She worked mostly as a housekeeper and caregiver.
Survivors: husband, Charles McGar; daughter, Tammy Sherman; and brother, Tommy (Sharon) Weaver.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home.
Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
