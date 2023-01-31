SLAUGHTERS — Christopher “Chris” Fox, 52, of Slaughters, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home. He was born June 16, 1970, in Poteau, Oklahoma to Lydia Neal McLaughlin and the late William E. Fox. He was a heavy equipment operator for Riverview Coal. He loved fishing, playing pool, and working in his yard. He always enjoyed traveling, especially to Nashville and the mountains. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Chris was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Leslie Dorey Fox of Slaughters; mother, Lydia (Thomas) McLaughlin of Corydon; son, Hayden (Miranda) Fox of Henderson; daughter, Hannah Fox of Owensboro; stepson, Hunter Winstead; stepdaughter, Malorie (Andrew) Montgomery; brother, Ernie (Melissa) Fox of Clay; stepbrothers, Tommy, Ricky, Timmy, Steven, Randy, and Robert; stepsisters, Linda, Brenda, and Rhonda; granddaughter, Evelynn Fox; step-granddaughter, Sophia Montgomery; step-grandson, Sabastian Montgomery; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor O.T. Fulkerson officiating. Burial will follow in Corydon Lions Cemetery in Corydon. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Ernie Fox, Hayden Fox, Steve McLaughlin, Robert McLaughlin, Andrew Montgomery, and Jimmy McGraw.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
