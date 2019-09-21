Hazel Ruth Reynolds, 86 of Manitou, KY passed away, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born November 29, 1932 in Muhlenberg County to the late Tommy Fulkerson and Nettie Jarvis Fulkerson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Reynolds, and six brothers and sisters.
Hazel was a member at Second Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam (Larry) Scott of Manitou; two sisters, Alice Simms of Greenville KY and Joyce Gregory of St. Charles, IL; three grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. John Kalz officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
