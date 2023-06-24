Carl Wayne Landers, age 79, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
Born May 1, 1944, in San Jose, California, he was the son of the late C.T. Landers and Billie Louise Terry (née Knight).
He worked in retail sales for a number of years before starting Landers Oil and Gas and inventing the Landers Horizontal Drill.
Carl was a member of Living Waters Church of God in Madisonville. He enjoyed geology and loved spending time as “YeYe” with his grandchildren.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Ann Landers, and a sister, Sandra Terry.
He is survived by his son, Paul (Wanchun) Landers, of Madisonville; his daughter, Rebekah (Brad) Vincent, of Madisonville; eight grandchildren, Demetrius (Danielle) Gray, Tierra Gray, Sabreena Landers, Kate Garrigan, Cordelia Vincent, Carlow Vincent, Benjamin Landers and Nicholas Landers; six great-grandchildren, Astrid Cates, Aniya Maxie, Legend Williamson, Nala Bowman, Ella Gray and Anniston Gray; a brother, Bob (April) Landers; two sisters, Georgia Gilbert and Pam (Joe) Pearson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Goodwin Funeral Home, 138 Main Street in Cadiz, is in care of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.