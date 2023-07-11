Eva Lucille Mitchell-Morrison, fondly known in the community and among her church family as “Ms. Chippy” or Missionary Morrison, made her final transition quietly in her home, on the afternoon of Monday, July 3, 2023. She passed at the age of 94, just as she wanted, feeling the love of family by her side and her favorite gospel music in the background (The Lord is Blessing Me).
Ms. Chippy/Ms. Lucille/Ms. Morrison, she answered to all, was born March 11, 1929, to the late R.D. and Gracie Middleton-Mitchell in Powderly. Ms. Chippy, her family nickname, was the final living member of the old Rosenwald High School graduating class of 1948. She served in the community as a family service worker for Madisonville Head Start. She would go door to door enrolling families with small children in the program. She retired from Head Start in 1991 after more than 20 years of service. She was a faithful member of Lively Stone Church of God of Apostolic Faith in Nortonville where she worshiped and served for more than 50 years.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Luther Morrison; son, Larry Morrison; siblings, Sadie Johnson, Roy Mitchell, Dorothy Collins, and Irene Grundy; brothers-in law, Neal Johnson, Alfred Collins, and Lee Grundy; and sister-in law, Betty Mitchell.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories, her four loving children, Janet Nichols (James), Ricky Morrison (Dorothy), Michael Morrison (Sanya), and Felicia Chisholm-Holstein (Dallas); siblings, Bertha Mitchell and Curtis Mitchell (Sherri); 10 grandchildren, Larry Morrison, Jr., Tiffany Hayes, Alicia Nichols, Crystal Moore, James Nichols, III (Trip), Akin Morrison, Deji Morrison, Morgan Chisholm, Noah Chisholm, and Mitchell Morrison; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and grand-dog, Diamond.
The celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Madisonville. The Presiding Prelate and Lead Pastor of Lively Stone Church of God Bishop Lee Scott will officiate with Campus Pastor of Lively Stone Church of God Elder Joseph Horton as Eulogist. Burial will be in Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation and the wake service will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lively Stone Church of God of Apostolic Faith in Nortonville and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Morrison Memorial Fund. Proceeds will go to the Lively Stone Church of God building fund. All donations are tax exempt. Envelopes will be available at the church.
For you viewing, the service will be live-streamed at 10:45 a.m. CST Saturday on the Elliott-Bowles Mortuary Facebook page.
Elliott-Bowles Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her professional services and arrangements.
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
