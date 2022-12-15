Minnie Elizabeth Lewis Day, 89, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Baptist Health East Louisville surrounded by her adoring family.
She was born February 11, 1933, in Middlesboro, KY to the late Reva Cecelia Edwards Lewis and Chester Robertson Lewis.
Mrs. Day was a 1951 graduate of Bardstown High School, attended the University of Kentucky 1951-1955, a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and worked on campus as a residence hall front desk receptionist. After marrying in 1955 and raising four children she joined the staff of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Public Library, where she worked for over 15 years and shared her passion for reading with patrons and continued that passion with dear friends in her monthly book club. She enjoyed stories of all kinds, but particularly historical novels, always staying on top of current events and sports reports. She was a member of the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Day, and three siblings, Dr. Chester R Lewis, Mrs. Jean Johnson, and Mrs. Peggy Pack and she is survived by three daughters, Ann (Mark) Downer of Louisville, KY; Ruth Cecelia Day (Jim Martin) of Jacksonville Beach, FL; and Laura (Grafton) Black of Lexington, KY; one son, James Thomas (Rhonda) Day, Jr of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Celia Downer, Caroline (Evan) Wright, William (Meredith) Downer, Grant (Lydia) Black, Sarah Black, Connor Day, Olivia Day; great grandson Jack Hignite Wright; and ten nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 11:00am Saturday, December 17 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville.
Visitation will be 4:00pm to 6:00pm Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Will Downer, Grant Black, Connor Day, Ben Johnson, Ken Koenig, and Danny Basham.
Memorial Donations are requested to be made to the Madisonville Hopkins County Public Library.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
