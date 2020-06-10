Thelma Lee Johnson, 81, of Madisonville passed away Sunday morning at Shemwell Healthcare Home in Providence. She was a member of Wesley Chapel CME Church from childhood until recent years when she joined Zion Temple AME Church to worship with her husband. She was a graduate of Rosenwald High School in Madisonville. Thelma worked at many places during her life but retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company after many years of service. Thelma had such a pleasant nature that if you knew her, you would love her.
She leaves behind a husband, Phillip Johnson; son, Richard Johnson of Louisville; grandson, Travis Johnson of Evansville; one brother, Thomas Franklin of El Cadon, Calif.; and a host
of nieces, nephews,
and cousins.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Wesley Chapel CME Church with visitation from noon until service time. Burial will be in the Western Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery on Friday. Mason & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com.
