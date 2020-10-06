Jo Ann Foster Forker, 84, of Manitou, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born on July 24, 1936, in Onton, to the late Mertie Ann Foster and William McKinley Foster. Jo Ann worked at Bear Brand Hosiery in Henderson, before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was of the Christian faith. Jo Ann enjoyed sewing and crafting.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene Forker, of Manitou; son, Allen (Jolene) Forker Jr., of Manitou; sister, Louise Hubbard, of Slaughters; caregiver and niece, Sylvia Marlow, of Corydon, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Gary Taylor officiating. Burial to follow at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday.
The pallbearers are Greg Townsend, Zack Olvera, Katie Olvera, Tomas Olvera, Alicia Olvera, and Brandon Stone.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
