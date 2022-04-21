DAWSON SPRINGS — Colleen Mae Nichols, 87, of Dawson Springs, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her residence. She was a career restaurant worker. She was a member of the Charleston Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughters, Debbie Adams (Tim) and Teresa Glass (Thomas); sons, Michael Nichols (Kathy) and Carroll Nichols (Beth); and sister, Christine Shadrick.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial followed in Lafayette Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
