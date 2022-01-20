Dorothy “Dot” Ann Dillingham, 89, of Nortonville, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at Bridgepointe in Nicholasville. Born May 27, 1932, to the late George and Lila Lovan. She was an active member for over 50 years and served as treasurer of Nortonville Baptist Church. She worked four years for Norton Coal Co. and then for the Nortonville Post Office for 20 years prior to retirement. Dorothy loved reconnecting with extended family at reunions and was always connected with her immediate family.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gobel Buster Dillingham; daughter-in-law, Karen Ball Dillingham; siblings, Edna Mae McCormick, Alfred, Boyce, Tom, Angus, and Willard Lovan, Mary Jenkins, Betty Romolo, and Nadine Lovan; and stepmother, Bess Lovan.
Survived by her three children, Dennis Dillingham and Gary (Renae) Dillingham all of Lexington and Lou Ann Bearley of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Kevin, Trevor, Grant, Garrett, Armen, and Lila; six great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Offutt of Bowling Green; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Nortonville Baptist Church with Bro. Ken Bolin officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s care program, Christian Care Communities, or to Nortonville Baptist Church. Addresses for donations can be found at www.bandy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.