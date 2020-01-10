CLIFTY -- Mr. Larry Wayne Nichols, 73, of Clifty, passed away 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville of natural causes.
Mr. Larry was born Jan. 1, 1947, in Russellville, the son of the late William Fuqua Nichols and Eunice Inez Hibbon Dodson. Mr. Larry was retired from Bilt-Rite in Russellville after 36 years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Clifty Christian Church, where he served as an elder. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening and supporting the Clifty Fire Department. He was preceded in death also by his wife, Cheryl Nichols, in 2008; and his brothers, Billy Joe Nichols, Ricky Nichols and Jimmy Nichols.
Survivors include his son, Jeff Nichols of Clifty; his daughter, Lori Nichols Christmas and her husband, Gary D., of Elkton; his brothers, William Ray Nichols of Madisonville and George Thomas Nichols of Keysburg; his sister, Phyllis Young of Michigan; and four grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Larry will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Latham Funeral Home with the Rev. Keith Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in the Heltsley Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Latham Funeral Home.
