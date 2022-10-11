Jociene Rice, 87, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. She was born May 15, 1935, to the late James Edwin and Willie A. Todd.
Jociene attended Parkview Methodist Church in Madisonville and had worked as a city clerk for the City of Madisonville. Jociene enjoyed working in the yard and planting flowers, loved researching her family history, baking cookies, making candies and fudge, doing crafts, and playing cards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Rice.
Jociene is survived by her stepdaughter, Phyllis Kerrick, and her husband, Steve, of Lansing, Kansas; two grandchildren, Kristie Servais and Holan Shetlar; and two great-grandchildren, Samantha Servais and Austen Shetlar.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Pastor Mark Hobgood officiating. The burial will be private at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Linda E. White Hospice House, 611 Harriet St., Evansville, IN 47710.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
