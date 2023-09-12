Michael David Roach, 73, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at River’s Bend Retirement Community in Kuttawa. Mike was born July 28, 1950, to the late Edward Thomas Roach and Norma Clayton Roach. Mike enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, classic cars, and watching sports. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his sons, Jeremy (Ashley) Roach of Princeton and Joshua Roach of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Robin (Beverly) Roach of Madisonville; sister, Debbie (Ron) Alsip of Madisonville; and three grandchildren, Morgan Roach, Jameson Roach, and Eleanor Roach.
There will be a private celebration of Mike’s life held at a later date to honor his wishes of having no formal service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mike’s memory to Caldwell County Youth, Inc., P.O. Box 336, Princeton, KY 42445.
Morgan’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle or share a message with the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.