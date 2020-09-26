Cynthia Ferrell, 57, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her residence.
She was born November 4, 1962 in Leitchfield, KY to the late Curmon Lee Hodge and Emma Dungeon Hodge. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Bean and one brother Leroy Hodge.
Cynthia was a Nurse, she loved gardening but most of all her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Neal Ferrell; and two grandchildren, Cadien Bozman and Forrest Morgan.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Wilgus officiating. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until the service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Barry Ferrell, Jay Conley, Dennis Mitchell, Gary Bozman, Jim Armstrong and Jerry Bean.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
