Theresa Carrol Jackson, 62, of Madisonville, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Jewish Hospital.
Theresa enjoyed fishing, going to a gun range, working in her flowers and watching Chicago PD.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James P. and Myrtle “Carol” Wilson; and a brother, Frederick Wilson.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Gregory Jackson, of Madisonville; three daughters, Amanda Miller, Laura (Dal’wone) Moore and Paula Lunsford; two step-sons, Douglas (Jennifer) Jackson and Paul Jackson; 10 grandchildren, Jadon Fowler, Caleb Stone, Damon Carlson, Ethan Carlson, Christopher Moore, Kilee Moore, Kobe Moore, Adelyn Wright, Jace Wright and Cadence Wright; six stepgrandchildren, Cavin, Alexis, Jaycob, Arabella, Daymien and Logan; a great-granddaughter, Olivia; and four brothers, James Wilson, Robert (Lori) Wilson, Chris (Debbie) Wilson and Douglas Wilson, and Lon (Sue) Wilson.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. (EST) on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial will follow in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
To sign the guest register book text “nebfh” to 270-398-6931 or leave a message for the family at www.nebfh.com.
