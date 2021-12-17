Jerry Doran Ashcraft, 74, of Slaughters, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.
He was born January 30, 1947, in Linton, IN, to the late James Ashcraft and Elvedia Burris Ashcraft.
Mr. Ashcraft was a member of the Dugger, IN Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and was an avid gardener. He loved his dogs, Bullet and Cooper. He was also a US Navy Veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ronette Dale Ashcraft; his two daughters, Carrie (Steve) Wiley of Vasser, KS, and Vickie Meredith of Madisonville, KY; his son, Michael (Misty) Ashcraft of Providence, KY; his sister, Linda (Steve) Brown of Terra Haute, IN; his grandchildren, Kyle Gwin, Tristan Layton, Ashland Gwin, Brianna Landcaster, Jacob Woods, and Kyndall Wolf; his great-grandchildren, Kendrick Roberts, Clairissa Roberts, and Monty-Bee McCarty.
Memorial services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Slaughters Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Sigler officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Slaughters Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Kentucky Veterans Center and Molly’s Mutts in Dixon, KY.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
