PROVIDENCE — Robert Dennis Nichols, Sr., 80, of Providence died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors: children, Lynn Faw, Robert Nichols, Jr., Herbie Nichols, Shannon Nichols, Chris Nichols, Jenny Montooth, Jessica Nichols, and Angie Nichols, and siblings, Peggy Smith, Joan Ball, Sheila Cartwright, and Pamela Pease.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. Burial: Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
