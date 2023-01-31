William “Bill” Patterson, 78, of Madisonville, KY, passed away peacefully at his home on January 28, 2023. He was born on July 26th, 1944, in Madisonville to the late William Travis Patterson and Maggie Ticy Gamblin Patterson. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Patterson.
Bill was a United States Army veteran and a retired Circulation Manager for the Madisonville Messenger. He was a past State President of the Elk’s, past District Deputy to the Grand Lodge, and was highly involved in the local Lodge. Bill was also the former owner of Patterson Printing in Madisonville. Bill was an avid golfer. He enjoyed playing Jesus for the Last Supper at the First Christian Church. He refereed Kentucky football and basketball for over 30 years, and coached American Legion baseball in the late 60’s and early 70’s. Above all, Bill loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by two sons, Parris (Barbara) Patterson of Manitou, KY and Jason (Kristy) Patterson of Hanson, KY; a brother, Tommy (Cathy) Patterson of Morganfield, KY; grandchildren, Shawna Brasher, Jami Leigh Patterson, Jonathan Miller, Harrison Miller, Keasha (Nathan) Carter, Courtney Patterson, and Kendall Patterson; six great grandchildren; niece, Maria (Juan) Tomaro-Zaragoza; and a nephew, Jimmy Tomaro.
A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday February 2, 2023 at the First Christian Church in Madisonville with Rev. Kara Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until service time on Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elks National Foundation.
Barnett-Strother Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
