Brenda Sue Morgan, 69 of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
She was born June 6, 1951 in Madisonville.
She enjoyed watching TV, working in the yard, cooking, and taking care of other people.
She is survived by three daughters, Angel Morgan, Tammy Weaver, and Christina Weaver, all of Madisonville; two sisters, Janie Fusion and Mae Weaver; one brother, Mike Weaver; and two grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Father Carl McCarthy officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
